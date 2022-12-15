Harford has allowed a teacher on the council before | READER COMMENTARY

Harford County Council President Patrick Vincenti, center, brings the first meeting of the new Harford County Council to order. At right is Jacob Bennett, the county schoolteacher elected last month to represent District F and now the subject of litigation. Tuesday, December 6, 2022. (Matt Button/The Aegis). (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

History tends to repeat itself, especially in the world of government. Politicians can have short term memories. In the 2002 Harford County Council election, some newcomers were elected, notably Robert Cassilly in District C and Richard Slutzky in District E. Slutzky was a teacher at Aberdeen High School and served for two years on the Harford County Council before retiring as a teacher in 2004. There was no mention, at least not publicly, of conflict of interest with Slutzky’s decisions on the County Council for the two years he remained a teacher. Precedent had been set for a Harford County Public School teacher to represent a district on the Harford County Council.

Fast forward 20 years. A legal suit has now been filed against Jacob Bennett, a Harford County teacher elected to represent District F on charges of conflict of interest (”Harford County files suit against County Council member Jacob Bennett,” Dec. 9). If now-Harford County Executive Cassilly and others had raised similar charges against Slutzky back in 2002-2004, this may seem plausible. As it stands, these charges may be fueled by the recent adoption of Bill 22-007 otherwise known as Question B on the Harford County 2022 election ballot. The amendment calls for a County Council member to be removed due to “specified reasons.”

In an age of political partisanship, specified reasons can mean anything, but should not include age, political party or place of employment. Specified reasons to one may be interpreted as prejudices to another. We should all be supportive of Bennett’s pursuit of a council seat in District F, a post he obtained legally through election by his peers, no matter our party affiliation or residency. Otherwise, we will face similar situations in the future now that Question B is in effect.

— Jan M. Kohler, Joppa

