Add this Harford historical novel to your summer beach reads | READER COMMENTARY

Ned Tillman’s latest book, “Good Endeavour: A Maryland Family’s Turbulent History 1695-2002,” would make a great addition to The Baltimore Sun’s list in “Booked for summer: 10 beach reads with ties to Maryland” (June 1). Tillman is a local author who grew up on the real Good Endeavour Farm in Harford County. His historical novel is based on what he knows and what he imagines of his family’s connection to this land over more than three centuries. This is the book I’m taking with me to the stony beaches of Lake Superior and the red sand beaches of Prince Edward Island this summer. It’ll remind me of home.

— Cheryl Arney, Ellicott City

