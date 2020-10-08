Vote David Harding for mayor of Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

There is another candidate for mayor of Baltimore in the November election — David Harding (“Voter guide: David Harding, Mayor, Baltimore City,” Oct. 5). Dave is the candidate of the Working Class Party and a longtime friend of mine. We and other volunteers worked for many months to get more than 14,000 signatures from people around the state of Maryland to allow another party on the ballot. When I said the two big parties don’t represent the interests of ordinary working people, some were particularly eager to sign the petition.