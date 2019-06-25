City needs vision to make Harborplace good again

The editorial in The Sun about what to do with the Harborplace pavilions was full of great ideas (“Harborplace is very '80s. Here's how to fix it,” June 20). Unfortunately, our city has been devoid of visionary leadership since former Mayor William Donald Schaefer left, therefore I have no confidence that anything will change.

The same lack of strategic vision and foresight that affects Harborplace has led to similar problems elsewhere, at the very least to include the convention center, the arena, and Pimlico.

John Walther, Joppa