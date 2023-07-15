Traffic lanes around Inner Harbor need to stay open | READER COMMENTARY

In Michael Scepaniak’s letter to the editor, “How to redevelop Harborplace: First, tear down the concrete ‘moat’ around it” (June 23), he suggests making Pratt and Light streets and Key Highway into pedestrian walkways. He claims that these roads create a barrier to the enjoyment of this part of the Inner Harbor. This is an unjustified argument. Yes, these roads border Harborplace, yet there are numerous crosswalks across these roads that are safe to maneuver with the crosswalk signals.

I have lived in Federal Hill since 1998 and have never felt imprisoned by these streets surrounding the harbor. Moreover, if you close these streets, residents coming from the north would have to use Sharp Street in Otterbein through a quiet, historic neighborhood to make their way to Federal Hill and other parts of South Baltimore. And what about the businesses on these three streets? How would we gain access? I am certain the hotels would not be in favor of such a plan.

I invite Scepaniak, David House and the other Strong Towns Baltimore co-signers of this letter to spend time during rush hour in the downtown to see how robustly these roads are used by those who live and work here. And then walk the neighborhoods surrounding the area and see if this plan is even possible without placing an undue traffic burden on those who live in the neighborhoods nearby.

Rather than causing more problems, I suggest coming up with a plan for Harborplace that is unique and would draw tourists and residents alike. My thoughts on the matter are simple since I have fond memories of the original Harborplace — bring back the fresh food and seafood markets to the Light Street Pavilion. Then have space in the Pratt Street Pavilion for made-in-Maryland arts, crafts and other items that are unique.

— Louise Laurence, Baltimore

