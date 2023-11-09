Bramble’s plan for Inner Harbor is a loser | READER COMMENTARY

Under the MCB Real Estate plan for Harborplace, a 200,000-square-foot commercial building between "The Sail" and the World Trade Center would be elevated above an open ground floor and offer waterfront commercial space. File. (Rendering courtesy of MCB Real Estate) (Rendering courtesy of MCB Real E)

I detest the proposed new design for Harborplace (”Dan Rodricks: High-rise towers in place of Harborplace? A bad trade-off,” Oct. 31). I give it a score of 25 out of 100. I’ll give 25 points for “The Sail” building, 0 points for the squat Rubik’s Cube building next to it and 0 for the twin towers. The latter towers look like something out of a dystopian Batman movie. There is no vision. There is no appreciation for the setting.

I would keep the present pavilions. But if they must be replaced, then we should pay homage to them. Instead of two twin towers, we should have a six-story extended pavilion-like structure. We could also add a grouping of three pyramid — topped structures atop the new pavilion that would reflect the nationally acclaimed National Aquarium across the water.

To incorporate even more of the surroundings, there could be structures atop the new pavilion that echo the four smokestacks adorning the power plant. The whole idea would be to make the new buildings part of the existing environment. The proposed development does not do this. Perhaps we should involve the architect who designed the National Aquarium, or perhaps we should conduct a national competition.

P. David Bramble’s plan is all about the housing. There is not enough here to excite the public. If housing must be part of the plan, then put it next to the Sail building. Perhaps no new structure should exceed the aquarium at its highest point? But this may be too limiting — yet what’s currently proposed is so disappointing!

— Paul Edgeworth, Essex

