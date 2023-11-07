Baltimore Harborplace redevelopment doesn’t need space-age buildings | READER COMMENTARY

No, no, no! Baltimore is not Dubai (”Harborplace developer estimates $400M in public money needed for Baltimore’s re-imagined Inner Harbor,” Nov. 5).

Hideous space-alien building slabs don’t belong around our “Smalltimore” vibrant Inner Harbor. Stop catering to the rich and greedy. How about something where we can feel like what we are: a town of “hons” and actual, real human beings.

— Anne Booher, Baltimore

