Harborplace redesign is a ‘nightmare’ | READER COMMENTARY

The new Harborplace design is an unmitigated disaster (”New plan for Baltimore’s Harborplace must be poked, prodded, debated,” Oct. 31).

There is no way that the community meetings and public surveys conducted by the developer elicited a plan for high rise apartment and commercial towers along the waterfront. I would urge the developer to share the results of their interactions with the public that produced this nightmare design proposal.

Gov. Wes Moore, Mayor Brandon Scott and members of the Baltimore City Council should direct the developer to go back to the drawing board. To add insult to injury, the developer now wants $400 million from the taxpayers to convert Harborplace public spaces to Horror Place.

I bet William Donald Schaefer is spinning in his grave.

— Glenn Fuller, Laurel

