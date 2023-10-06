Harborplace: things to consider in the Baltimore landmark’s redevelopment | READER COMMENTARY

The prospect of demolished Harborplace pavilions raises questions for some about where Baltimore's Inner Harbor is headed. File. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun) (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun)

Will pavilions be replaced by some poorly-designed monstrosity?

Some years ago, the iconic showplace at Charles and Baltimore streets was demolished, then the delightful garden-pool and bridge were taken apart at Pratt and St. Paul streets. Now, we are about to create another eyesore by removing the Harborplace pavilions (”Jimmy Rouse: We need a new Harborplace vision in Baltimore, not destruction, of my father’s legacy,” Oct. 3).

To my knowledge, nothing has been designed to replace these demolished sites. The high-rise constructed at the former McCormick site is another eyesore of urban development. Has a well-designed replacement for the pavilions been presented to city officials? I feel another embarrassment is about to happen to our city and that would be another tribute to Baltimore’s poor design oversight and development planning.

— Leon Bridges, Baltimore

Mechanic a good example of errant downtown demolition

A big “thank-you” to Jimmy Rouse, son of visionary James Rouse, for stating that the demolition of the Harborplace pavilions must not end up the way of the former Morris A. Mechanic Theatre site before the redeveloper locks in a “fully vetted and financed replacement” (“Jimmy Rouse: We need a new Harborplace vision in Baltimore, not destruction, of my father’s legacy,” Oct. 3).

If nothing else, it was refreshing to finally hear a prominent figure make mention of the Mechanic travesty. The Mechanic was designed to re-imagine downtown, along with the Charles Center, at its high-profile Baltimore and Charles Street location, but its demolition nine years ago has led to nothing more than a deep and embarrassing hole right in the city’s heart.

Let’s not allow an overthought and underfunded plan go the way of the Mechanic site. And let’s start talking about the Mechanic, or at last take notice of what I’m referencing.

— Michael Lisicky, Baltimore

Revival, not destruction, please

I agree whole-heartedly with Jimmy Rouse (“We need a new Harborplace vision in Baltimore, not destruction, of my father’s legacy,” Oct. 3). I lived in Baltimore until the mid 1980s and had a membership at the Science Center and National Aquarium every year. When family came from out of town, this is where we headed. My grandchildren still enjoy the skate park and Science Center. The city skyline from there is still there — and beautiful. I have returned for Oriole games and tried to help my grandchildren picture what a wonderful place it was to come to for visits, shopping and meals!

Revival, not destruction, please!

— Linda Green, Lonaconing

Harborplace should be run like a nonprofit, with visitors in mind

Jimmy Rouse is correct when he says that “We need a new Harborplace vision in Baltimore, not destruction, of my father’s legacy.”

The problem with letting an individual person own what is, essentially, a public landmark is that the individual has his own idea about how much profit he wants from the landmark. This can lead to excessive rents for space at the place, and the very people who rent the booths and attract the customers and tourists moving out.

That’s what happened to Harborplace. It could happen again unless the paradigm changes.

The city should use the power of eminent domain to take over Harborplace and run it like a nonprofit. The booth holders should be curated according to how much they will attract tourists and Baltimoreans to visit the area and spend money.

The landmark would be saved, and if the city had to supplement its budget, that would be repaid by increased tax revenue from folks who visit the place and spend money.

Some friends of mine live within walking distance of Harborplace, but they never go there. They go to lots of other places within walking distance. That’s why they live in the area.

Harborplace should have booth holders that attract local folks and tourists. That’s what would revitalize the area.

— Henry Farkas, Pikesville

