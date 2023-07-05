Wide streets are essential to Inner Harbor access | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore-based developer P. David Bramble and his MCB Real Estate firm have struck a deal to acquire Harborplace, the struggling one-time centerpiece of Baltimore’s Inner Harbor redevelopment in the 1980s, out of receivership. File. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

I hate to sound like a socialist, but the concrete “moat” around Harborplace, which a recent letter writer criticizes, was fiercely important in the minds of those creating the area as they wanted to insure public access to the shoreline (”How to redevelop Harborplace: First, tear down the concrete ‘moat’ around it,” June 23).

Architectural devices can be inspiring, but each and every citizen of Baltimore owns that world famous stretch of water and anything, no matter how attractive, that restricts easy access for the common good is quite frankly undemocratic. Keep it safe, keep it clean, but keep it available to everyone.

— Stanley Heuisler, Baltimore

