Harborplace needs skywalks, not costly traffic jams | READER COMMENTARY

I just read the letter to the editor from Strong Towns Baltimore about how Harborplace is surrounded by a moat of asphalt (”How to redevelop Harborplace: First, tear down the concrete ‘moat’ around it,” June 23). Then the writers go on to suggest reconfiguring the streets around Harborplace from five or six lanes down to a boulevard of a couple lanes.

Can you imagine rerouting all those cars through side streets where, during rush-hour, traffic hardly moves at all? Wouldn’t a better idea be to just build footbridges over the asphalt moats? It seems to me you have a better chance of getting that done than tearing up all the streets around Harborplace for about a year and replacing everything.

Where do you think Baltimore is going to get the money to do all that? It’s a good idea, but you have to figure in the other factors and the price is the biggest one, especially for the citizens of Baltimore.

— Jeff Rew, Columbia

