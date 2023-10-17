Better days ahead for Harborplace | READER COMMENTARY

Seagulls and pigeons gather outside the Pratt Street Pavilion as Harborplace and its promenade await better days. File. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun) (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Kudos to The Baltimore Sun for an excellent report on the current state and ideas for the future regarding Harborplace (”Downtown Baltimore’s future depends on filling in the gaps,” Oct. 13).

The article was perfectly balanced between the issues that have to be resolved and the great potential for this project to reinvigorate downtown. I have been optimistic about this for some time and the article makes me that much more confident that even better days are ahead.

— John Walther, Baltimore

