Inner Harbor needs less crime, not ‘re-imagining’ | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore residents are hoping the new ownership of Harborplace will redevelop the two pavilions to revive the Inner Harbor. April 9, 2022. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun)

The problem with “re-imagining” something is that first you have to fix the realities that are destroying the current image and that is the crime that is ravaging the city (”Reinventing Harborplace: Baltimore needs a safe, vibrant, inclusive and fun place to gather,” April 7).

If people are afraid to come to the Inner Harbor, all the wonderful ideas that they can come up, including community participation, won’t mean much unless the city cleans up the crime and homicide rates which currently run rampant in Baltimore. I, for one, having been born and raised in Baltimore, remember when the Light and Pratt street area was filled with markets and how it changed to become a showplace.

I would like to see that again and see this city prosper again. Unfortunately, as I grow older — 78 years old in May — I am beginning to wonder if I will ever see it in my lifetime. How sad.

Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore

