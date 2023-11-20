Baltimore design advisory panel a flawed concept | READER COMMENTARY

As someone who is not a lawyer but is deeply concerned about civic processes, I must express my dismay at the city’s recent Urban Design & Architecture Advisory Panel meeting, which was not only an embarrassment to the concept of “design review” but appears unconstitutional (”Proposed Harborplace redevelopment faces criticism, call for more study in first city review,” Nov. 16).

Why should we accept the arbitrary judgments of unelected, unrepresentative and minimally accountable individuals who claim expertise in urban aesthetics and livability, yet have failed to significantly improve the city’s living standards or aesthetic appeal?

Advertisement

The First Amendment’s guarantee of free speech, recognized as a cornerstone of American democracy, encompasses a broad spectrum of expressive activities including symbolic speech. This expansive interpretation is crucial when considering the implications of design review on architectural expression. By dictating architectural styles and elements, design review encroaches on this protected realm of expression. The Supreme Court’s stance in Cohen v. California (1971) that the government’s role in suppressing free expression cannot depend on subjective tastes or standards is particularly relevant here.

The subjective nature of aesthetic adjudication in design review embodies a fundamental constitutional flaw, as underscored by the Supreme Court in Forsyth County v. The Nationalist Movement (1992). This decision cautions against subjective standards that provide excessive discretion to government officials, potentially leading to arbitrary and unequal enforcement. Design review risks becoming a tool for content-based and viewpoint-based discrimination, as prohibited by Reed v. Town of Gilbert (2015). The principle of viewpoint neutrality, vital in First Amendment jurisprudence, is violated when design reviews favor certain architectural expressions, as shown in Rosenberger v. Rector and Visitors of the University of Virginia (1995).

Advertisement

Furthermore, the First Amendment’s intersection with property rights adds another layer of complexity to the constitutionality of design review. The use of property as a medium for expression, protected as per City of Ladue v. Gilleo (1994), is compromised by design review processes that limit individual expression.

Although the government’s interest in regulating land use and maintaining community standards is valid, such regulation must be narrowly tailored and nondiscriminatory. The challenge is ensuring that design review does not morph into an unconstitutional restriction on speech. The subjective nature of aesthetic judgments makes it inherently challenging to create objective, viewpoint-neutral standards. The Nov. 16 meeting was a stark reminder that design is fundamentally an act of free speech. The process employed by UDAAP, steeped in subjectivity and arbitrariness, underscores the urgent need to reassess and, ideally, abolish design review practices that conflict with the First Amendment.

It’s time for Baltimore, and indeed all cities employing similar practices, to realign their urban planning processes with the constitutional principles that underpin our democracy.

— Isaac Leal, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.