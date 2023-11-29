Design panel’s review of projects like Harborplace isn’t arbitrary, it’s essential | READER COMMENTARY

Proposed redevelopment of Harborplace features a tall archway in building known as "The Sail" seen here from Pratt Street. The archway frames the U.S.S. Constellation and provides cover for retail. File. (MCB Real Estate/Baltimore Sun handout)

In his recent letter to the editor, “Baltimore design advisory panel a flawed concept” (Nov. 20), Isaac Leal’s “dismay” with the Urban Design & Architecture Advisory Panel (UDAAP) — which he considers “unconstitutional” — is so misguided and confuses so many issues that it is hard to untangle it all.

Leal calls the judgments “arbitrary” and says the “unelected” panel members just “claim” expertise in the " subjective adjudication” of aesthetics and then throws in free speech and property rights for good measure and points to the risk of “viewpoint based discrimination.” All of this because UDAAP had dared to be critical of MCB Real Estate’s Harborplace project.

In reality, the panel members are highly qualified professionals selected through carefully vetted process who provide advisory services to the city’s planning commission and mayor guided by Title 4 of Article 32 “Zoning” and a detailed design manual established under the code.

The idea that assessing the quality of building design would be inherently “arbitrary” is an insult to design professionals and art critics alike. Just as it takes many years of education to become an architect, it takes expertise to critique buildings, urban design and landscape architecture. Indeed, there are many metrics with which design can be evaluated including functionality, spatial relationships, massing and, yes, aesthetics.

The original Harborplace was subjected to a rigorous master plan and design review process and the new design deserves no less rigor. The funny thing is that the reader got upset even before UDAAP really got to the aesthetics. In the first review, the panel mostly focused on the criteria and research (or lack thereof) that led to what looked like a set of “marketing images.” Their comments were focused on the public interest. The proposed Harborplace development sits on public land. It is hard to see why the city should not have every right to carefully ensure that only well thought out designs can be realized here.

The letter writer contends that UDAAP “failed to significantly improve the city’s living standards or aesthetic appeal.” I beg to differ. The current UDAAP panel is extremely qualified and regularly helped to improve the proposed designs with practical and on the point suggestions. As an architect who presented to UDAAP, I recognize how helpful a thorough design review can be. Owners and design teams regularly acknowledge how UDAAP’s reviews have added value to their projects.

It is in the public interest to avoid a free-for-all in our city and instead have a strong design review procedure in place.

— Klaus Philipsen FAIA, Baltimore

The writer is president of ArchPlan Inc.

