A forensics team gathers and collects evidence at the scene of a shooting on Conway Street at the intersection of Light Street across from Harborplace, July 7, 2022, in Baltimore. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) (Karl Merton Ferron/AP)

Why do we continue to avoid discussing the real problem facing Harborplace (”Baltimore’s Inner Harbor redevelopment: Too important to fail,” Sept. 26)?

It’s not the type of buildings, type of vendors or the ability to get there easily but from the suburbs. The real threat is crime! No one will go to Harborplace if they fear for their safety.

Advertisement

— Cres Mills, Taneytown

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.