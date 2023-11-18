Has Harborplace redesign factored in rising tides? | READER COMMENTARY

The morning after Hurricane Isabel hit in 2003, the Inner Harbor looked more like Venice with Pratt Street closed to vehicular traffic due to flooding. An unidentified cyclist rides through water at Inner Harbor crosswalk south of Pratt Street. File. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

The plans for an alternative Harborplace redevelopment recently presented on these pages by Baltimore architect Steve Ziger are interesting, but has anyone given any thought about the impact of climate change and the inevitable rise in sea level (”Baltimore architect offers Harborplace option: more park space, less-obtrusive towers,” Nov. 16)?

The Inner Harbor is already a flood prone area. I believe the only rational option is to turn the entire area into public parkland. If you have ever visited Chicago you can readily see the benefits that creating a waterfront park brings to a city. Damage from flooding is mitigated while a beautiful space is provided for the citizens of Baltimore and tourists to enjoy.

Wouldn’t it be wonderful to return the City Fair to the Inner Harbor where it originally flourished, as well as providing space for the many ethnic festivals the city hosts each year?

— Dennis X. Flynn, Cockeysville

