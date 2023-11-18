Harborplace apartments would still be too pricey for many | READER COMMENTARY

Proposed redevelopment at Harborplace includes buildings with hundreds of new apartments likened to those at nearby 414 Light Street where one bedroom-one bath units rent for $2,500 or more per month. File. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) (Amy Davis/Amy Davis)

There are several problems with Peter Smith’s recent commentary, “Proposed Harborplace towers aren’t for the privileged; they’re solidly middle class” (Nov. 8), the most glaring of which is his confusion about what — and who — constitute the “wealthy” in our city.

Smith posits that one can get a planned apartment with an income of “only” $96,000 annually. Perhaps he is unaware that the median household income here is $57,000. Average Black household income is even lower at $36,000 which is relevant for a city that is more than 60% African American. It doesn’t take a genius to do the math: Harborplace towers will be out of reach for the vast majority of Baltimoreans.

What seems to be forgotten, but should be shouted loudly to our city officials, is that Harborplace is public space. Building behemoth buildings for the well-off on private land is one thing. Development of public space should be planned at human scale for everyone to access and enjoy. Instead of building for rich people and tourists, improvements should be made for the everyday working people who call Baltimore — with its blend of diversity, charm and a little funk — home.

— Carol Higgs, Baltimore

