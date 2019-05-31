Weak response to Inner Harbor mayhem hurts Baltimore's reputation

After getting a chance to see several news videos of the youth activities at the Inner Harbor and the relatively benign reaction of Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, I now fully understand why Baltimore will never resolve the “safety” issue that so negatively affects our city.

The videos show a very high number of teens running wildly through the harbor with several shots of violent behavior including one teen kicking someone in the head (and immediately receiving a congratulatory high-five from a companion), a group of teens physically attacking and kicking a single victim, a bicycle being stolen, other youths damaging cars, and in total creating an extremely fearsome atmosphere. Certainly enough to convince any would-be visitors to stay away from Baltimore. And the mayor’s comments? He stated that while there was some bad activities, that it was only exhibited by a “very small” number of youths and that, in general, he thought the vast majority of the teens were well behaved and just having some fun (“Two sides to Saturday’s Inner Harbor incident — and a path forward,” May 29).

Immediately following Mayor Young's news statement, City Councilman Eric Costello vigorously stated that the behavior at the Inner Harbor was “totally unacceptable.” Unless and until our city leadership stops excusing the inexcusable behavior of those who threaten us, it will only continue. This adds to the growing negative reputation of a city that has proved to be rife with corruption, led by extremely poor managers of city services and resources while giving us numerous sound bites about how they are “working hard to solve our systemic problems.” Not gonna happen.

Jerry Cothran, Baltimore

