No reason to encourage downtown speeders | READER COMMENTARY

Vaki Mawema, of Gentler, speaks at a press conference about plans to redevelop Harborplace and the area around Pratt Street and Light Street in downtown Baltimore. Oct. 30, 2023. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

It is gratifying to read that our state and city leadership appreciates the importance of a vibrant downtown (”Baltimore mayor announces blueprint for downtown growth at Downtown Partnership event,” Nov. 9).

Reading that article created a concern, specifically the rationality of better synchronization of traffic signals. It’s hard to think of anything that would be worse than encouraging drivers to speed through downtown in the hope of hitting greens on Pratt or Lombard streets and beyond.

— Mark Braun, Baltimore

