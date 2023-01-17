It’s time to say ‘Nevermore’ to Harbaugh | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, right, talks with quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (Darron Cummings/AP)

This 82-year-old female fan of the Ravens and Tyler Huntley is disgusted (”Doomed by 98-yard fumble return for TD, Ravens suffer agonizing 24-17 playoff loss to Bengals: ‘It’s tough,’” Jan. 16).

Once again, head coach John Harbaugh does it — loses the game. For years when watching football on TV, my husband would say, “Take the points.” What would have happened had the Ravens taken the three points thanks to Justin Tucker, the leading kicker in the league? We have no idea how it might have finished, but the Ravens would have been ahead, 20 to 17.

Oh, my. Go, Ravens. Goodbye, Harbaugh.

— Judith Sharpe, Glenelg

