Time for Harbaugh to hit the road | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh meets with side judge Boris Cheek (41) during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) (David Richard/AP)

John Harbaugh needs to apologize to the people at the end of the bar (”Ravens coach John Harbaugh says OC Greg Roman ‘fully capable’ of making needed fixes to passing game,” Dec. 19). His condescending statement about the “end-of-the-bar talk” was an insult insinuating fans are football illiterates, failing to realize these are the people who are paying his paycheck.

It’s rude to make statements like this especially when the coach doesn’t appear to be earning this paycheck. He has become complacent and predictable in his coaching, and the people at the end of the bar see this every week. I think it’s time for Ravens coach John Harbaugh to go. Baltimore needs a breath of fresh air.

— C. Bennett, Bel Air

