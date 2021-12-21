Harbaugh made a statistically bad call on extra point | READER COMMENTARY

If Coach Harbaugh wanted to go for two, he clearly chose the wrong time to do it. He was down 14 points in middle of the 4th quarter. If you are planning to go for two, the clear mathematical certainty is that you try it after the first touchdown. If you fail, you know you have to again try for two after the second touchdown to get to overtime. if you succeed on the first one, you can then kick a point-after-touchdown for the win. Doing what he did, kicking the PAT then try for two, guarantees a loss if the try is unsuccessful while the alternative keeps you alive.