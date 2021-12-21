Harbaugh made a statistically bad call on extra point | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for the coverage of the Ravens-Packers game (”Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 31-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers,” Dec. 20). As someone who was at the game, the crowd was in shock that John Harbaugh would again go for a two-point conversion when the Ravens have the best kicker around. Personally, as a Ph.D. statistician, what frustrates me is how “in the name of analytics” these coaches confuse the basic math that doesn’t come down to “trusting your gut” or similar comments.
If Coach Harbaugh wanted to go for two, he clearly chose the wrong time to do it. He was down 14 points in middle of the 4th quarter. If you are planning to go for two, the clear mathematical certainty is that you try it after the first touchdown. If you fail, you know you have to again try for two after the second touchdown to get to overtime. if you succeed on the first one, you can then kick a point-after-touchdown for the win. Doing what he did, kicking the PAT then try for two, guarantees a loss if the try is unsuccessful while the alternative keeps you alive.
This isn’t a matter of what the coach was thinking might work, there is a mathematical certainty that what he did was the worse of two alternatives.
So, whether or not you think going for the win versus overtime was correct, what Coach Harbaugh did was absolutely wrong. Somehow, coaches have to learn basic math before worrying about advanced analytics.
David Marker, Columbia
