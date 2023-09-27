Harbaugh’s Ravens are prone to panic attacks | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Ravens guard John Simpson (76) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Baltimore. The Colts beat the Ravens, 22-19, in overtime. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) (Terrance Williams/AP)

Well, well, well. One of John Harbaugh’s weaknesses shows through again in the loss to Indianapolis (”Ravens coach John Harbaugh takes blame for communication lapse late in regulation in loss to Colts,” Sept. 25). When times gets tough, Harbaugh’s team has a history of panicking and losing.

Remember the playoff game in January 2020 against Tennessee where the Ravens were the big favorites after a 14-2 regular season? Tennessee scored twice early and instead of staying to the game plan, Harbaugh and the Ravens panicked and lost the game. They changed their game plan by the end of the first quarter and never got back into the game. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was coached to throw the ball almost 60 times in that game, compared to an average of 29 passes per game during their regular season.

Advertisement

Last season, the Ravens got cocky and lost after double-digit leads in the 4th quarter on more than one occasion (the 42-38 loss in September to the Miami Dolphins being the most egregious). So, on Sunday, the Ravens played a great first quarter and led 7-0 with Lamar completing his first 10 passes. Then, the first fumble takes place, and it is no reason to panic. However, the team does begin to panic and there are more fumbles and other miscues.

I hoped that at halftime the coaches and sport psychologists would know how to get the team back to their first-quarter mindset. But the they seemed to be very ineffective on this front and, aside from a Jackson touchdown run in the third quarter, the players were still out of sorts. The team should model after Andy Reid, who does not panic and wins games like this one.

Advertisement

Perhaps sports psychologist David McDuff, who used to work for Harbaugh’s Ravens, but now works for the Colts, knew exactly how to push Harbaugh into panic mode. It is sad, but it is yet another weakness of the Ravens and John Harbaugh.

— Duke Thompson, Havre de Grace

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.