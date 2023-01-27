Time to change Ravens head coach and quarterback | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh pats Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) on the helmet against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (Adam Hunger/AP)

Mike Preston is such a realist. I loved his column ”Mike Preston: As coordinators depart, Ravens need to take a hard look at coach John Harbaugh” (Jan. 20).

There’s no doubt it’s time to take a hard look at John Harbaugh, but also at Lamar Jackson. How dumb is it to build your entire team around one man? So they pay him the millions he’s demanding and he gets hurt in the first game of the new season. Then what?

Really, why does no one talk about the potential in Tyler Huntley, who got them to the playoffs? It wasn’t Lamar who I championed for several years but lost faith in after his vulgar tweet. That’s the character of a man that is not as deserving as he thinks he is. I’ve often wondered what his mother thought about that.

Both Lamar and Harbaugh should go. Let the Ravens start fresh with the good team they have, get to pick some young stars-to-be and get on with it like so many other teams have done.

Lamar is a walking injury. Come on, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta and majority owner Steve Bisciotti.

— Judith Sharpe, Glenelg

