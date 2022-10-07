John Harbaugh is another Buck Showalter | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh watches from the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game between the Ravens and the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

In his column (”Forget analytics. Ravens coach John Harbaugh was wrong to go for it on fourth down vs. Bills,” Oct. 4), Mike Preston blasted John Harbaugh for yet again forsaking the field goal for what turned out to be yet another failed effort for a touchdown that potentially cost Baltimore a win.

Harbaugh is another Buck Showalter. Harbaugh refused to use the best kicker in the game just like Showalter refused to use the best relief pitcher in baseball, Zach Britton, in the 11-inning playoff loss to Toronto and the chance to play for the American League championship in 2016. My thought on both Harbaugh and Showalter is what Albert Einstein said: “The difference between genius and stupidity is that genius has its limits.”

Showalter is gone, but Harbaugh is still with us. Has Harbaugh reached a limit yet, or is the stupidity meter still running?

— Jim Mundy, Ellicott City

