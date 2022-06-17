Handguns remain the top weapon for mass shootings | READER COMMENTARY

Attorney General Merrick Garland. visits the Tops Friendly Market grocery store in Buffalo, New York on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, the site of a May 14 mass shooting in which 10 Black people were killed. (AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson) (Carolyn Thompson/AP)

I fully agree with Steven Grossman’s commentary in which he makes a strong argument to restrict semiautomatic AR-15 style rifles to the military (“Assault rifles should be restricted to the military. Period.” June,15). However, it is not correct that the AR-15 is the weapon of choice for the mass murderer.

In the United States, mass shootings, defined as events in which four or more persons excluding the shooter are killed in a single incident, account for a tiny fraction of all gun deaths each year, and in 77% of these mass shootings, a handgun is used, according to the National Institute for Justice.

While removal of AR-15-style weapons would be a move in the right direction, many more policy changes will need to be enacted if we are to see any meaningful decline in the epidemic of gun-related deaths plaguing our country.

— Frona Brown, Pikesville

