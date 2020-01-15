The handgun board is a five-person panel of citizens appointed by the governor to hear appeals of wear and carry firearm permits of individuals denied a permit by the Maryland State Police. This is the only instance where a citizen body has the authority to overrule a decision by a departmental secretary, and it has proven to be a way to circumvent and undermine Maryland’s important firearms safety laws and the state police. The board was created before the Office of Administrative Hearings was established, making it unnecessary. In fact, administrative law judges hear citizen appeals of decisions by most state agencies covering a wide variety of topics, including firearm-related cases at multiple locations throughout the state, while the handgun board meets weekly at one location in Baltimore.