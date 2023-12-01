Federal appeals court stands with gun makers — or so it appears | READER COMMENTARY

The federal appeals court ruling that overturned Maryland law requiring gun licensure deserved a better headline in the print version of The Baltimore Sun than “Ruling widens firearm access” (Nov. 22). As if this is a good thing? How about, “Court sides with gun manufacturers over public safety.” Or, “Court makes Marylanders more likely to die by gun.”

I always thought the judiciary was our last protection against public policy extremism and a guardian of our rights. As far as our right to be safe from gun violence is concerned, that, sadly, is no longer true.

— Herb Cromwell, Catonsville

