Long-term solution for Hampton overcrowding needed | READER COMMENTARY

Parents gather outside Hampton Elementary School at the end of the school day to pick up their children. Julie Culotta, Hampton PTA's president, and other parents want Baltimore County Public Schools to conduct an emergency boundary study because of the severe overcrowding. File. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun). (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Deputy Superintendent Myriam Yarbrough’s commitment to relieving overcrowding at Hampton Elementary School has convinced me that she is the right person to become the next superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools (”Baltimore County Public Schools addresses Hampton Elementary overcrowding during public meeting,” May 22). Unfortunately, the proposals from the school system’s facilities management and strategic planning staff are uniformly underwhelming.

All four scenarios would shift just 45 students from specific planning blocks to two neighboring schools. This will not materially address Hampton’s overcrowded classrooms, bathrooms, cafeteria and gymnasium. The timing of the proposed changes will be highly problematic for the families and school faculty that are impacted.

Instead of these short-term actions, BCPS ought to pursue one or more of the following long-term solutions to overcrowding throughout the central district: Expedite construction on a new elementary school, convert Cromwell Elementary Regional Magnet to a “neighborhood school,” or conduct a comprehensive boundary study that includes several other local schools.

A thoughtful plan and a long-term solution would better serve elementary school students at Hampton and throughout the central area. It would also be a sign of welcome change in the school system.

— Julie Culotta, Lutherville

The writer is president of Hampton Elementary PTA.

