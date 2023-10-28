Hamas uses Palestinians as human shields | READER COMMENTARY

Hamas demonstrates its concern for Palestinians by using them as a human shield. Oct. 26, 2023. (KAL/Baltimore Sun) (Kevin Kallaugher)

The recent editorial cartoon by Kevin Kallaugher (KAL) illustrates effectively how Palestinians are held hostages to the violence and killing that Hamas directs both against Palestinian and Israeli civilians (”Hamas: For years I’ve said Israel doesn’t care about ordinary Palestinians in Gaza,” Oct. 26).

Hamas has a horrific human rights record of murdering Palestinian individuals who identify as LGBT, repressing religious minorities and atheists in Gaza, engaging in torture and arbitrary arrest and detention of Palestinians, attacking Palestinian women and discriminating against them legally and socially, and maintaining an authoritarian and totalitarian Islamist coercive rule in Gaza that oppresses Palestinians.

Hamas’ reign of terror and use of Palestinian civilians as human shields causes mass death to Palestinians in schools, mosques and hospitals, as the cartoon shows. Only when Hamas is disarmed and dismantled will Palestinians and Israelis alike be able to live in peace and stability with freedom from fear and authoritarian repression.

— Noam Schimmel, Berkeley, California

The writer is a lecturer in international studies at University of California Berkeley.

