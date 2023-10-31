For Palestinians in Gaza, the sooner Hamas is gone the better | READER COMMENTARY

Hamas: For years, I've said Israel doesn't care about ordinary Palestinians in Gaza. Neither do I... Oct. 26, 2023. (KAL/Baltimore Sun) (Kevin Kallaugher)

For once, Kevin Kallaugher (KAL) is right on the mark (”Kal’s view: Hamas says Israel doesn’t care about ordinary Palestinians. Neither does Hamas.” Oct. 26).

Hamas started this terrible war with Israel with the inexcusable slaughter of innocent men, women and children, gleefully filming their brutal and inhumane acts. They knew that such conduct would provoke a retaliation by Israel, thereby resulting in the consequential death of numerous Palestinian civilians. They hide weapons in hospitals and schools, using noncombatants as shields and cry outrage when innocents are killed.

Advertisement

Hamas cares not one iota about the safety and well-being of Palestinians whom they disingenuously proclaim to lead. The sooner that Hamas is eliminated, the sooner that long suffering Gaza and Israel well have peace and stability.

— Robert C. Erlandson, Lutherville

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.