Let us always remember the lives lost in Israeli-Hamas conflict | READER COMMENTARY

An Israeli firefighter kneels to compose himself after he and his colleagues extinguished cars set on fire by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, Israel, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg) (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

My heart today is breaking in the wake of Hamas terrorist attacks that have already killed nearly 1,000 Israeli men, women and children (”The United States stands with Israel,” Oct. 9).

And it is also once again breaking for people I have known who were victims of war. One of them, my late uncle Robert, was a Navy gunner who shot down eight Japanese kamikaze airplanes during the World War II Battle of Okinawa. He never discussed the horror of the carnage.

The late Harper Griswold, my friend, was a Navy sailor who survived the D-Day invasion. He once cried on a Memorial Day and asked me, “Why did I live that day when so many around me died?” He told me he often had nightmares of the Nazi gunfire that killed thousands of American troops on the beaches of Normandy.

My childhood friend, Tommy Muir, was a U.S. Marine killed at age 19 in combat in Vietnam. I cried when I found his name inscribed on the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C.

May God’s grace bring comfort to everyone — past, present and future — who are impacted by war, especially to those who forever grieve the dead. And may we never forget them.

— Mel Tansill, Catonsville

