Shame on us for ignoring the suffering of Haitians | READER COMMENTARY

I feel that President Joe Biden, who just spoke before the UN General Assembly, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security have not considered the rights of Haitians who have crossed the border in a mass movement to seek refuge. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services defines “Asylum status as a form of protection available to people who: meet the definition of refugee, are already in the United States, or are seeking admission at a port of entry.” One may apply for asylum in the United States regardless of your country of origin or your current immigration status.