Blame people, not guns, for violence | READER COMMENTARY

People linger after a vigil for the victims of Wednesday's mass shootings, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, outside the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Lewiston, Maine. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Matt Rourke/AP)

Is it any surprise Baltimore Sun columnist Dan Rodricks neglected to include in his recent anti-gun rant any comparison in homicide rates between the state of Maine and the city of Baltimore (“Too many ‘law-abiding’ citizens have guns,” Oct. 27)?

So here they are: In Maine, with a population of 1.3 million, there were 29 homicides in 2022. Twenty-nine! Baltimore City, with a population of less than 600,000, had that same number in one month — August of this year. We all have a good idea of what Baltimore’s year end tally will be.

Advertisement

Which has the stricter gun control laws? According to Rodricks, it’s not even close.

Madness and evil, and remorseless criminality are difficult to legislate against, though we keep trying with not a whole lot of success. We continue to blame guns, not people. Every citizen knows that our police forces are decimated and discouraged from disrespect and, therefore, attrition.

Advertisement

“Too many ‘law-abiding’ citizens have guns?” Says who?

— Bernard Haske, Catonsville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.