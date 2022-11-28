Regulate gun ownership like abortion | READER COMMENTARY

Robin Fisher of Chesapeake, Virginia prays at a makeshift memorial in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter in Chesapeake on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Six people were killed when a manager opened fire here with a handgun on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

How about we treat every young man who wants to buy a gun like every woman who wants to get an abortion — with a mandatory 48-hour waiting period, parental permission, a note from his doctor proving he understands what he’s about to do, and a video he has to watch about the effects of gun violence (”Walmart shooting raises need for violence prevention at work,” Nov. 24).

Let’s close down all but one gun shop in every state and make him travel hundreds of miles, take time off work and stay overnight in a strange town to get a gun. Make him walk through a gauntlet of people holding photos of loved ones who were shot to death, people who call him a murderer and beg him not to buy a gun.

Advertisement

It makes more sense to do this with young men and guns than with women and health care. No woman getting an abortion has ever killed a room full of people in seconds.

— Jim Mundy, Ellicott City

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.