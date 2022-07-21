Good guys with guns did not save Uvalde victims | READER COMMENTARY

In this image from surveillance video provided by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District via the Austin American-Statesman, a gunman carrying an AR-15 style rifle enters and walks down a hallway at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File) (AP)

It was alarming to read that nearly 400 armed officers from local, state and federal agencies were unable prevent the massacre of 19 children and 2 adults in the Uvalde school by a lone heavily armed gunman (‘Uvalde report: Nearly 400 officers on scene of school shooting before gunman killed 21,” July 17). Think back to 2012, after the Sandy Hook school massacre, when Wayne LaPierre, CEO of the National Rifle Association, famously quipped that, “The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun, is a good guy with a gun.”

Since there are around 400 million guns in private hands in the U.S., mostly in the hands of good guys, it doesn’t appear that Mr. LaPierre’s solution has been very effective. When will people wake up to the realization that putting more high-capacity military-style assault weapons into the hands of people is the cause and not the solution to the current epidemic of mass shootings in this country?

— Beryl Rosenstein, Pikesville

