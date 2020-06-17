Let’s all do our part to keep guns out of the hands of children | READER COMMENTARY

Parents have a lot to juggle as we deal with school closures and increased precautions around COVID-19 that affect us all. But we cannot wait for another completely preventable, unintentional shooting by a child or a teen dying by gun suicide to be a wake-up call. We all need to take action now. The Be SMART program works to keep unsecured guns out of the hands of children and teens. We encourage parents and caretakers to “Be SMART” and take these simple steps to help prevent unintentional shootings: Secure all guns in homes and vehicles, model responsible behavior around guns, ask about the presence of firearms in other homes your child visits, recognize the role of guns in suicide, and tell your peers to Be SMART.