Want to tote guns around kids? Go to Ukraine. | READER COMMENTARY

J'Den McAdory (right) carrying a Radical Firearms RF15 rifle and Michal Deangelo Billups (left), with his dog "General" carrying a Remington 870, as they walk down the sidewalk of their Severn neighborhood. Billups joined McAdory in support of his protest against recent state gun control legislation signed into law by Gov. Wes Moore. May 22, 2023. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette) (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

I hope I am not the only writer who thinks the cowards with a visible gun fetish in suburban Anne Arundel County could put their weapons to better use (”Forming ‘well-regulated militia’ is goal of armed neighborhood walks, Severn man says,” May 22).

To test the sincerity of their aspirations of joining the military and forming a militia, I would like to point out that nothing stops them from going to Ukraine, where at least their weapons might do some good. It would also expose them to the filth, fear, terror and pain of combat, which might give them the inkling that weapons of war particularly when others are shooting back at them might not be a wholly romantic, exhilarating or amusing adventure.

But I think we are stuck with these folks kind of like we are stuck with future school shootings. They certainly aren’t going to test their mettle in combat anytime soon. Particularly since nowhere else in the world has a Second Amendment or would tolerate gun enthusiasts cavorting among defenseless school children.

— Paul R. Schlitz Jr., Baltimore

