More guns doesn’t make us safer | READER COMMENTARY

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore gives remarks at a Moms Demand Action Against Gun Violence/Every Town for Gun Safety rally at Lawyers Mall next to the State House in Annapolis. File. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette) (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

According to D.J. Spiker, the state director for the Maryland chapter of the National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action, “You know who isn’t going to do all of this to get a permit? And who isn’t going to worry about where it’s legal to carry? Criminals. This law will only prevent law-abiding people from exercising their rights.”

I’m sure all the folks shooting people for invading their personal space these days weren’t criminals before they decided to take the law into their own hands (”Dan Rodricks: Drop the gun and nobody gets hurt,” April 20). Individual freedom should never be used as an excuse to trump our rights as a society to safely raise our children.

As another front page story shows (”Body cameras footage of Baltimore City police shooting in Shipley Hill,” May 16), it is difficult enough for a trained police officer to know when to discharge a firearm.

— Eric Greene, Annapolis

