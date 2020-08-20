Research shows more guns mean more violent crime, not less | READER COMMENTARY

As the executive director of Marylanders to Prevent Gun Violence and the co-lead of The Maryland Violence Prevention Coalition, I take issue with John Lott Jr.’s and James Purtilo’s commentary (“Guns protect people from criminals when police can’t,” Aug. 12). This commentary is based on discredited research and questionable methodology. Mr. Lott’s research on “right to carry” laws in his book, “More Guns, Less Crime,” has been reviewed by experts at the National Academy of Sciences, researchers at top universities including Stanford, Johns Hopkins and Yale and think tanks such as The RAND Corporation, who have identified fatal flaws in his methodology. The latest and most rigorous research on the topic of gun violence has consistently found that laws that make it easier for people to carry concealed guns lead to more violent crime, not less.
The authors use the debunked research in an attempt to undercut Maryland’s legislative achievements by pointing out that gun violence continues to plague Baltimore while ignoring the root causes of gun violence. The authors dismiss social and economic causes of gun violence and thereby misread the data and fail to account for two important factors: first, the unrest brought by the death of Freddie Gray and, second, the fact that violence prevention legislation continues to be undercut by our current governor. Case in point: the Maryland General Assembly passed legislation establishing annual funding for evidence-based solutions to violence reduction through Violence Intervention and Prevention Programs. Sadly, Gov. Larry Hogan never allocated funding for them. In response, the legislature mandated funding for VIPP in the 2020 session only to have Governor Hogan veto the bill in retaliation for the legislature not passing his crime package.
Governor Hogan’s veto of the VIPP legislation is a step in the wrong direction. Violence intervention and prevention includes programs that employ credible messengers to reduce community violence by engaging high-risk individuals and hospital-based violence intervention programs, which provide immediate wrap-around services for individuals who are in the midst of a traumatic event. Other VIPPs include cognitive behavioral therapy programs for at-risk community members, support programs for victims of violence, and, as Mr. Lott and Mr. Purtilo dismissively suggest, social workers. Many of these programs work closely with law enforcement and rely upon relationships with the police to reduce violence.
We also recognize that police misconduct plays a key role in community mistrust of law enforcement and contributes to the low number of crimes solved in Baltimore. My Maryland Violence Prevention Coalition co-lead Greg Jackson of The Community Justice Action Fund spoke before the Workgroup to Address Police Reform and Accountability on behalf of our coalition. Greg stated, “When communities lose faith in law enforcement, rebuilding trust starts with accountability and oversight of the police.” He continued to explain the process doesn’t end there. There needs to be a commitment from the government to invest in community-based solutions to address violence.
The path toward violence reduction is through empowering communities and the evidence supports these programs. A randomized trial at University of Maryland Shock Trauma in Baltimore demonstrated a marked reduction in later violence (from 36% down to 5%) for gunshot and stabbing patients who were enrolled in the hospital violence intervention program. LifeBridge Health reports that 92% of the 114 gunshot and stabbing victims enrolled in Sinai’s hospital-violence interruption program from June 2018 to June 2019 avoided violent crime within six months of being discharged and less than 2% of those same patients were readmitted with a violence-related injury. Roca, Inc. Baltimore reported 95 young men aged 16-24 referred from police and probation enrolled in job training, with an additional 32 participants having worked close to 7,000 hours in the year ending Dec 2019.
The “research,” Mr. Lott and Mr. Purtilo cite to uphold their claim “that having a gun provides by far the safest course of action” is based on a discredited study conducted by Mr. Lott. There is substantial evidence that he fabricated a survey to uphold his argument about defensive gun use. Evan DeFilippis and Devin Hughes masterfully reveal multiple examples of Mr. Lott’s questionable methodology. In addition to Mr. Lott’s deeply flawed studies, he also engaged in a bizarre online hoax. Mary Rosh stated that she was a former student of his and ardently defended him, until it was revealed that Ms. Rosh was a persona that Mr. Lott created to defend himself.
Investing in evidence-based violence prevention methods such as the violence intervention and prevention mentioned above is a key to working on police reform. We welcome rigorous analysis and accountability because we know violence interruption programs and supportive services work. More guns are not the solution, more investment, more community programs and more accountability are.
Elizabeth McDaniel Banach, Baltimore
The writer is executive director of Marylanders to Prevent Gun Violence.
