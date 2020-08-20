Research shows more guns mean more violent crime, not less | READER COMMENTARY

The authors use the debunked research in an attempt to undercut Maryland’s legislative achievements by pointing out that gun violence continues to plague Baltimore while ignoring the root causes of gun violence. The authors dismiss social and economic causes of gun violence and thereby misread the data and fail to account for two important factors: first, the unrest brought by the death of Freddie Gray and, second, the fact that violence prevention legislation continues to be undercut by our current governor. Case in point: the Maryland General Assembly passed legislation establishing annual funding for evidence-based solutions to violence reduction through Violence Intervention and Prevention Programs. Sadly, Gov. Larry Hogan never allocated funding for them. In response, the legislature mandated funding for VIPP in the 2020 session only to have Governor Hogan veto the bill in retaliation for the legislature not passing his crime package.