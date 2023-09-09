Easy access to guns an overlooked factor in mass shooting | READER COMMENTARY

Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley announces the arrest of an 18-year-old and a 14-year-old in the mass shooting at Brooklyn Homes in early July that killed two and injured 28. Aug. 31, 2023. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

The after-action report on the Brooklyn Homes mass shooting this summer failed to put emphasis on one important and salient fact — the easy access to guns by Baltimoreans. It was reported that there were 12 different shell casings found at the scene (“Brooklyn mass shooting: Police commander reassigned and new report details ‘officer indifference,’” Aug. 30).

While the police must bear some responsibility for this, the major fault lies with so many people with firearms being at that party. It is clear to me that what occurred was an Old West gunfight involving at least 12 people.

More police or private security, as was suggested, would have, no doubt, mitigated the shootings but keeping guns out of the hands of those who should not have had them would have stopped it completely.

— Gary Ambridge, Bel Air

