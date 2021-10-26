It’s time to take firearms out of TV and movies | READER COMMENTARY

In response to the tragic events that occurred on the Hollywood set of the film, “Rust,” perhaps the film industry should consider taking a hard look at the prevalence of guns and other types of firearms in films and television and its impact on gun violence in our country, rather than simply looking at gun safety measures (”Making of Alec Baldwin movie is halted after the accidental fatal shooting of cinematographer,” Oct. 25).
Regardless of whether it was a prop gun or a real gun or whether it was loaded with blanks or bullets, Hollywood should be doing some serious soul searching regarding the widespread use of guns and other violence in the entertainment industry and its impact on rising gun violence in America.
Joan Feldman, Pikesville
