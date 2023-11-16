Respect the O’s for their rookie riches | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson follows through while hitting a two-run home in the second inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sept. 16, 2023 in Baltimore. On Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, Henderson was named American League Rookie of the Year. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

I was so happy to see Gunnar Henderson win the American League Rookie of the Year award after watching him play at every professional level from Arthur W. Perdue Stadium, home of the Delmarva Shorebirds, to Oriole Park at Camden Yards (”Orioles’ Gunnar Henderson named AL Rookie of the Year, becoming first Baltimore player to win award since 1989,” Nov. 13). I would not be surprised to see either left fielder Heston Kjerstad or shortstop Jackson Holliday win the award in 2024 after seeing both of them at each level as well.

The future is indeed very bright for the Orioles!

— Greg Spangenberg, Halethorpe

