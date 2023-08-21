Gunnar Henderson made the right call | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson, center, is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif. (Jeff Chiu/AP)

When Gunnar Henderson decided to round first on his way to second (”To go, or not to go: Gunnar Henderson’s decision to forgo cycle sparks debate among Orioles players, fans,” Aug. 20) for the second time, it serves as the type of decision young Orioles fans need to see more of.

Play the game hard as it should be played — stats will take care of themselves.

Advertisement

Besides, if he plays his entire career and never hits for the cycle, his Hall of Fame presenter, 25 years from now, can take that opportunity to remind us what playing hard leads to.

—Claflin Hall, Phoenix

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.