Baltimore’s trauma victims can find free counseling now | READER COMMENTARY

The Pro Bono Counseling Project’s WARMLine offers mental health support over the phone, on-demand. No appointment, no fees, no wait. People across Maryland can call 410-598-0234 and talk to a mental health professional. The phone line is answered seven days a week (weekdays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and interpretation is available.