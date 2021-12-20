Baltimore’s trauma victims can find free counseling now | READER COMMENTARY

In a recent column (“This country needs a well-funded campaign to beat its addiction to guns,” Dec. 14), Dan Rodricks points out the trauma that individuals and communities experience because of gun violence and he offers an intervention: “We need therapy on-demand for the masses.”
The Pro Bono Counseling Project’s WARMLine offers mental health support over the phone, on-demand. No appointment, no fees, no wait. People across Maryland can call 410-598-0234 and talk to a mental health professional. The phone line is answered seven days a week (weekdays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and interpretation is available.
Callers contact the WARMLine to talk about stress, worries, grief, trauma, relationship issues and anything else that’s on their mind. Give us a call — mental health professionals are standing by, on demand, at no cost, just as Mr. Rodricks requested.
Amy Greensfelder, Baltimore
The writer is executive director of the Pro Bono Counseling Project.
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.