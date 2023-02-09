All of us bear responsibility for gun violence | READER COMMENTARY

Darlene Cain holds a photo of her son Dale Graham, 29, who was killed by Baltimore police in 2008, part of a January rally at Lawyers Mall next to the State House in Annapolis organized by gun safety advocates. File. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette). (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

You’d think a nation that bills itself as “The Greatest Country in the World” — and believes it — might have done better at tackling its gun-violence problem after decades of careening escalation (“Maryland looks to hold gunmakers accountable, but Congress also needs to act,” Feb. 2). But no, the greatest country in the world is perhaps the only one where mass shootings follow one another in such close succession these days that they seem to pile up like busted vehicles in a multicar, smashup on the highway. It’s hard to remember the massacre that happened just the other day because two others have already happened since.

Gun murders in Baltimore have been occurring with the same ferocious frequency. How many people have been shot dead since the first of the year? Has it been 19? 23? I can’t be the only one who’s lost count. You’d think after so many decades of out of control gun crime, a town somehow known as “Charm City” might try harder to decrease the number of murders here rather than hopelessly stand back and watch its already gruesome body count grow even worse.

Advertisement

The rate of gun violence in this country and in this town has gone beyond horrible. It has reached the level of sickening depravity. America has allowed itself to be bullied and brainwashed into this situation by a wily and clever gun industry and its supporters intent on arming everyone. They’re almost there. Now anyone — from some pistol-packin’ teenager on the streets of Baltimore to a deranged semi-automatic-gun-wielding septuagenarian in California — can shoot you dead if they want to (“Baltimore Police increase security at Lunar Night Cultural Festival after Los Angeles mass shooting,” Jan. 22). And apparently, they want to.

Powerful and influential firearms fanatics opened a Pandora’s box of hands-off gun regulation and shameless pro-gun propaganda decades ago in this country. The result is today’s gut-wrenchingly tragic gun-murder rate, one that most other nations would never even think of tolerating.

Advertisement

We are at war against the armed and pathologically angry who can and do strike at any time. We are dodging bullets in a nonstop American shooting spree. And we have to do more than merely shake our heads to get our elected officials to do something about it. They need a more direct, concrete mandate from their constituents to take the controversial measures required to crack down on gun crime. They all have email addresses and social media accounts, and we have to use them. The more of us filling their inboxes with demands for safety and sanity, the better.

Like it or not, change has to come from us. Each of us has to become an activist for our own safety and that of our loved ones by exerting pressure on our elected officials to finally address the problem of gun violence head-on, with conviction, and at once.

Please, get typing!

— Louis Balsamo, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.