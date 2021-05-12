Avoiding another Woodlawn shooting requires tougher approach | READER COMMENTARY

There are countless cases in our state where a legal loophole facilitated murder, including the security guard forced to surrender personal firearms who killed his wife and two others with a gun he was permitted to retain for work (”Man accused of killing 3 in Maryland ordered held without bond,” May 9, 2016). There was the gunman who killed his estranged wife, her teen-aged Mount Airy neighbor and himself, shortly after a protective order against him expired (”Gaithersburg man kills estranged wife and neighbor in Mount Airy, then himself during standoff, police say,” April 2, 2020).