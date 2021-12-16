xml:space="preserve">
Give Marylanders authority to sue gun sellers | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Dec 16, 2021 4:02 PM
A sign reading "45,000 Americans died from gun violence last year" is posted at an art installation of flowers honoring the 3,200 California residents killed last year due to gun violence on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Getty Images/Tribune News Service).
If the U.S. Supreme Court decides to let the genie stay out of the bottle, if it says that the right of private citizens in Texas to get abortions can be infringed by private citizens bringing lawsuits, then that same genie should be loosed on people who endanger our lives by selling ghost guns, gun parts and bullets.

Here’s a quote from the governor of California: “If states can shield their laws from review by federal courts, then California will use that authority to help protect lives. We will work to create the ability for private citizens to sue anyone who manufactures, distributes, or sells an assault weapon or ghost gun kit or parts in California.”

We should be able to accomplish a similar goal here in Maryland (”California governor wants Texas-like law to ban assault guns,” Dec. 12). Every time there’s a crime involving a firearm here in Maryland, all Maryland citizens should be empowered to sue the person who sold that gun to the perpetrator.

The Sun should publish the name of the person who sold the gun to the perpetrator and the name of the wholesaler who sold the gun to the retailer. Frankly, the lawsuit should be a class action brought by all those citizens of Maryland who wish to discourage crimes of violence involving firearms.

Henry Farkas, Pikesville

