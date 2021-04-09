Stop popularizing gun violence in movies and video games | READER COMMENTARY

Eliminating violence in our society will not likely be achieved by limiting access to weapons. President Joe Biden says that gun violence is a “blemish on our character” and proposes to remove that blemish by limiting access to guns (”President Biden tightens some gun controls, says much more needed: ‘It is actually a public health crisis,’” April 8).
I am not a “gun person” and would certainly like to see an end to the scourge of violence, but I believe we are taking the wrong approach by somehow associating gun access and character. Ownership of guns does not erode the national character. We live in a society that is habituated to violence by the entertainment industry and inured to the steady toll of blood in the streets by wall-to-wall media coverage. Thompson submachine guns were available in the 1930s, but random acts of violence with those tools did not happen. Our society at that time was in desperate economic straits and no doubt plenty angry, but we did not have multiple generations who grew up being entertained by violence.
So, may I suggest that a more effective curb on bad character would be the elimination of all gun violence from motion pictures and video games. Of course the howls from Hollywood will be heard on the East Coast, especially in the halls of Congress, and yes, it would be a form of censorship, but it no doubt would do more to improve our character than worshipping the Golden Calf of gun control.
Larry Jeeter, Ellicott City
