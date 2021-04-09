Stop popularizing gun violence in movies and video games | READER COMMENTARY

I am not a “gun person” and would certainly like to see an end to the scourge of violence, but I believe we are taking the wrong approach by somehow associating gun access and character. Ownership of guns does not erode the national character. We live in a society that is habituated to violence by the entertainment industry and inured to the steady toll of blood in the streets by wall-to-wall media coverage. Thompson submachine guns were available in the 1930s, but random acts of violence with those tools did not happen. Our society at that time was in desperate economic straits and no doubt plenty angry, but we did not have multiple generations who grew up being entertained by violence.